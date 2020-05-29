Tones and I Slams Posers in New Video for ‘Ur So F**king Cool’

Tones and I gets into character — or 20 — for her new music video, “Ur So F**king Cool.”

In the new single, the Australian singer-producer describes the various efforts people make to appear cooler than they really are — getting addicted to social media, acting extra pretentious, etc. — while in the video she portrays a whole host of outlandish characters doing just that.

“Walk into a party feeling out of place/Everyone’s too cool, everyone’s too fake,” Tones sings as the clip shows her real self walking into a dark, clubby function. Eventually, Tones leaves the party in an Uber, driven by — you guessed it — a prosthetic-wearing version of herself.

Tones and I released the chart-topping single “Dance Monkey” last year; it has since become the most-streamed song by a female artist on Spotify. She shared two singles, “Can’t Be Happy All the Time” and “Bad Child,” back in March, marking her first new music releases since her 2019 EP, The Kids Are Coming. She later released music videos for both singles later in the spring.

Tones was originally scheduled to tour in the United States in spring and summer 2020, but the live dates were suspended this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.