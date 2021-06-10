Tones and I Announces Debut Album ‘Welcome to the Madhouse’

Tones and I has announced her debut album Welcome to the Madhouse, the Australian singer’s first official LP following a string of singles that includes her hits “Dance Monkey” and “Fly Away,” with the latter appearing on the upcoming album.

“This album for me is very up and down and reflects the forever changing emotions in me,” Tones and I — a YouTube busker-turned-hitmaker — said in a statement of Welcome to the Madhouse. “There are songs on the album that were written before ‘Dance Monkey,’ about not knowing if busking was right for me. There are songs about my good friend T passing away and not wanting to deal with those emotions. The ups and downs of life in lockdown and the mental challenges/struggles. Some songs make me laugh and some make me cry but there is no running theme or vibe to the album — the songs are unique to how I was feeling the day I wrote them.”

Ahead of Welcome to the Madhouse’s July 16th release, Tones and I also shared the animated video for the new single “Cloudy Day.”

“After my friend T passed away I was struggling to write any songs that were happy or that I even liked,” the singer, born Toni Watson, said of the track. “I met up with a friend who told me this saying from his late mum — ‘on a cloudy day, look up into the sky and find the sun.’ I knew I wanted to use that as a lyric and the next time I went into the studio I wrote ‘Cloudy Day.’”

The album also features Tones and I’s 2021 single “Won’t Sleep.” Tones and I wrote and co-produced every track on Welcome to the Madhouse, which is available to preorder now ahead of its July 16th arrival via Bad Batch. The singer will announce U.S. tour dates in support of the album in the coming weeks.

Welcome to the Madhouse Tracklist

1. Welcome to the Madhouse

2. Lonely

3. Won’t Sleep

4. Westside Lobby

5. Fly Away

6. Sad Songs

7. Just A Mess

8. Child’s Play

9. Not Going Home

10. Dark Waters

11. Cloudy Day

12. You Don’t Know My Name

13. Fall Apart

14. Bars (RIP T)