Tones and I Performs ‘Cloudy Day’ With a Choir on ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

New album Welcome to the Madhouse arrives this Friday

Tones and I brought some motivational energy to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday night, performing the song “Cloudy Day” from her upcoming debut album Welcome to the Madhouse.

Appearing in a well-lit loft space, Tones was surrounded in a half-circle by a full choir in sparkling pink robes, which added an extra flourish to the uplifting track: “Now that I’m older, with these moments/Will I live with them or just throw them away, away?/But your momma always said, ‘Look up into the sky/Find the sun on a cloudy day.'”

In a statement, the singer said that “Cloudy Day” was inspired by the passing of her friend T, whose death made it difficult for her to write music.

“I met up with a friend who told me this saying from his late mum — ‘on a cloudy day, look up into the sky and find the sun,'” the singer recalled. “I knew I wanted to use that as a lyric and the next time I went into the studio I wrote ‘Cloudy Day.’”

Welcome to the Madhouse arrives this Friday, following a string of singles that includes “Cloudy Day” and “Won’t Sleep.” The album follows Tones and I’s 2019 EP The Kids Are Coming, which featured her breakout single “Dance Monkey.”

