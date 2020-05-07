Tones and I Grapples With Success in ‘Can’t Be Happy All the Time’ Video

Tones and I takes stock of her whirlwind year of success in her new music video for “Can’t Be Happy All the Time,” released on Thursday.

The clip follows Tones’ journey from busking in the streets of Melbourne to her burgeoning popularity at music festivals and the meteoric rise of her single “Dance Monkey” on streaming services. As Tones prepares for an on-camera interview in the video, the clip cuts back and forth between her and an actress portraying her younger self.

Tones and I released “Dance Monkey” exactly one year ago, amassing more than seven billion streams worldwide with the song. She shared “Can’t Be Happy All the Time” along with another single, “Bad Child,” back in March.

“This is a song about the struggles of rising to fame so quickly and dealing with a dramatic change in lifestyle — the good and bad that comes with it,” she said of “Can’t Be Happy All the Time” when it was first released.

She later released a visual for “Bad Child,” directed by Nick Kozakis and Liam Kelly, in April. Tones was originally scheduled to tour in the United States this spring and summer, but the live dates were suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.