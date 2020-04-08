 Tones and I Releases Spooky New Clip for 'Bad Child' - Rolling Stone
Music News

Tones and I Releases Spooky New Video for ‘Bad Child’

Australian artist unveils single along with “Can’t Be Happy All the Time” last month

Australian singer-producer Tones and I released a visual for her new single “Bad Child” on Wednesday, directed by Nick Kozakis and Liam Kelly. The video depicts two children (one of whom is dressed in Tones’ signature baseball cap) who feel like outcasts inside their family’s lush mansion. One of the kids finds a darkness lurking inside the house, and the two of them must find a way to escape what’s hiding underneath.

“I’ve always wanted to write a song in someone else’s shoes, writing from their perspective,” Tones said. “[This song] was the first time I got to do that. It’s seeing life growing up through someone else’s eyes. This is the first of a bunch of songs I’m releasing this year and I can’t wait to share more.”

Tones and I shot to fame last year with the success of her single “Dance Monkey,” which was a hit on streaming services and won Best Pop Release at the 2019 ARIA Music Awards. “Bad Child” and “Can’t Be Happy All the Time,” both released last month, mark her first releases since last year’s The Kids Are Coming EP.

Tones and I recently completed her first-ever headlining tour through North America, including performances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and NBC’s Today. She was scheduled to return to the U.S. and Canada for more shows in April, but the tour was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In This Article: Music Video, Tones and I

