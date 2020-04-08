Tones and I Releases Spooky New Video for ‘Bad Child’

Australian singer-producer Tones and I released a visual for her new single “Bad Child” on Wednesday, directed by Nick Kozakis and Liam Kelly. The video depicts two children (one of whom is dressed in Tones’ signature baseball cap) who feel like outcasts inside their family’s lush mansion. One of the kids finds a darkness lurking inside the house, and the two of them must find a way to escape what’s hiding underneath.

“I’ve always wanted to write a song in someone else’s shoes, writing from their perspective,” Tones said. “[This song] was the first time I got to do that. It’s seeing life growing up through someone else’s eyes. This is the first of a bunch of songs I’m releasing this year and I can’t wait to share more.”

Tones and I shot to fame last year with the success of her single “Dance Monkey,” which was a hit on streaming services and won Best Pop Release at the 2019 ARIA Music Awards. “Bad Child” and “Can’t Be Happy All the Time,” both released last month, mark her first releases since last year’s The Kids Are Coming EP.