‘Dance Monkey’ Singer Tones and I Parses Fame in ‘Can’t Be Happy All the Time’

Australian artist follows up “Dance Monkey” success with two new singles

Fresh off the success of her hit single “Dance Monkey,” Australian artist Tones and I released two new songs on Thursday. “Bad Child” and “Can’t Be Happy All the Time” mark her first releases since 2019’s The Kids Are Coming EP.

“I’ve always wanted to write a song in someone else’s shoes, writing from their perspective,” Tones said regarding “Bad Child.” “[This song] was the first time I got to do that. It’s seeing life growing up through someone else’s eyes. This is the first of a bunch of songs I’m releasing this year and I can’t wait to share more.”

On “Can’t Be Happy All the Time,” she noted, “This is a song about the struggles of rising to fame so quickly and dealing with a dramatic change in lifestyle — the good and bad the comes with it.”

Tones and I recently completed her first-ever headlining tour through North America — including performances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and NBC’s Today — and is now onto playing shows in Europe and U.K. She’ll be returning to the U.S. and Canada in April, with stops in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Toronto, along with two nights in New York City.

