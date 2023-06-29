Tomorrow X Together Get Ready to Conquer the World in New Doc Trailer

K-pop stars Tomorrow X Together will offer fans a glimpse at their massive 2022 world tour in a new documentary, Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer, arriving July 28 on Disney+.

The film chronicles the preparations and concerts for the band's Act: Love Sick trek, their first major world tour. The run kicked off last July in Seoul, South Korea, before heading to North America, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. Based on the trailer, Our Lost Summer will primarily feature moments from the Seoul stop and the North American leg, as well as special footage from Tomorrow X Together's U.S. festival debut at Lollapallooza.

Since wrapping the Act: Love Sick tour, Tomorrow X Together have remained very busy. At the end of May, they wrapped the North American leg of another world tour, and during their concert in Los Angeles, they were joined on stage by Coi Leray. The band is set to return to the States in August for an encore performance at Lollapalooza.

On the music side, Tomorrow X Together dropped a new EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, in late January, which featured the single “Sugar Rush Ride.” They shared another new tune, “Goodbye Now,” in February and are gearing up to release a collaborative single with the Jonas Brothers, “Do It Like That,” out July 7.