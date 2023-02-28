Tomorrow x Together Bring Arena-Ready ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ Performance to ‘Corden’

Tomorrow x Together brought an arena-ready performance to the Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night with “Sugar Rush Ride” from their latest project, The Name Chapter: Temptation.

Their fans have to take some credit for packing the energy of a large-scale show into a studio that holds less than 200 people in its audience, their enthusiastic cheers making up for the thousands that would normally join them at a TXT show. But it was the group itself – made up of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai – that crafted the illusion of a less than four-minute-long performance feeling like an extended live set.

Moving in sync with the music, TXT fell into a rhythm with one another, making the most of the theatrical performance. With nothing else on the stage, they became each other’s props. It’s rare that the Corden stage, or any late-night show for that matter, has its performance space taken up by a choreography-performing group rather than just an artist and their backing band.

“At first, it was sometimes difficult to understand each other because each of us has very different backgrounds,” Beomgyu told Rolling Stone in 2021. “We’ve communicated a lot since then, and we’ve been together for a long time, so now we only need to meet eyes to know what the other is thinking.”