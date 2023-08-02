Tomorrow x Together Preview Lollapalooza Headlining Set With Rehearsal Footage

Ahead of their Lollapalooza headlining set on Saturday, Tomorrow x Together have posted a video of their rehearsals to TikTok. “There is only one week left for Lollapalooza, so we’re practicing hard for our performance,” the group’s Soobin said in the clip. “We’ll make you proud.”

The one-minute snippet shows them dancing to their Jonas Brothers collaboration “Do It Like That,” “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock),” and “Sugar Rush Ride.” Several scenes from the video show the singers holding hands and jumping up and down in a circle as they warm up. The five singers and dancers then weave around each other as they perfect their routines. The clip was likely filmed in several sessions, since they seem to change street clothes halfway through.

The group’s members all expressed excitement over the upcoming concert in a recent interview with Consequence. “When I saw our name the biggest it could be, I thought, ‘Could this be real?'” Beomgyu said. “When I was performing there last year, I remember thinking, ‘Could there be more people than this?'”

​​”When we were performing for the first time at Lollapalooza last year, I felt a little pressured and worried, rather than excited, because I had to perform in front of a lot of people that don’t know us,” Soobin said. “But last year, I saw that people were just there to enjoy, and they enjoyed our show — so now that we’re going back with the title of headliner, I’m not worried this time. It’s also a good opportunity to present ourselves to people that don’t know us, so I think I’m going to enjoy myself even more this time.”

The group recently released a documentary about its 2022 tour, Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer. It’s available to stream on Disney+.