Tomorrow x Together and Jonas Brothers Form Pop Supergroup on ‘Do It Like That’

Tomorrow x Together have cracked the pop formula on their latest single “Do It Like That.” The quintent — made up of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai — expanded into an eight-piece supergroup with Jonas Brothers joining the upbeat record. Impossibly catchy, with production from pop maestro Ryan Tedder, “Do It Like That” is loaded with lush melodies and thumping bass lines.

Nick Jonas opens the song and is the first to appear in its stripped-back music video. Joe pops up next, backed by two duplicate copies of Kevin on guitar. For the first stretch of the record, anyone could be convinced it was just the JoBros riding solo. But once Yeonjun slides into frame, all blazing orange hair and slick dance moves, TXT raise the bar.

And in true boy band fashion, “Do It Like That” is flirtatiously slick. You can almost hear the wink in Hueningkai’s delivery of “You rockin’ that fit that’s makin’ all them strangers smile and in Joe’s of “On God, you the cover of a magazine/Got me feelin’ like damn.”

The record marks the first Jonas Brothers release since they shared The Album in May, which featured the singles “Wings” and “Waffle House.” Until now, TXT’s most recent release was the single “Goodbye Now,” shared in February. That followed the release of their mini album, The Name Chapter: Temptation, released in late January. (The group will also star in an upcoming concert/tour documentary, arriving on Disney+ later this month.) Trending 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Is Finally Here — Listen to Taylor Swift Revisit the Past Drake's Pettiness Has Reached New Heights Taylor Swift Swaps Out Controversial ‘Better Than Revenge’ Lyrics on ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Cardi B Twerks With FendiDa Rappa in Chicago on ‘Point Me 2’

Tomorrow x Together made their second visit to Rolling Stone Studios last month during their Act: Sweet Mirage world tour, drawing another large crowd of fans outside the building while they sat inside discussing their meteoric rise. “One thing that I have in my mind is that we are being loved a lot,” Taehyun told producer Jon Weigell. “And of course it also means that we are growing as an artist, as a band, so it means a lot.”