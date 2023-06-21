Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers Announce Joint Single ‘Do It Like That’

Boy bands unite! On Wednesday, K-pop stars Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers announced they’ll be releasing a collaborative single titled “Do It Like That” on July 7.

The new single marks the first collaboration between the two bands. A press release teased “Do It Like That” as the “ultimate summer anthem” and revealed that OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder produced the song.

The groups shared a TikTok together recreating a skit from Zoolander where Nick Jonas joins Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Huening Kai, and Taehyun, and mouths “And I’m not your bro” to Kevin and Joe Jonas. Fans expressed their excitement for the collaboration in the post’s comments.

The track marks the JoBros’ first release since dropping The Album, featuring songs like “Wings” and “Waffle House,” in mid-May. A Rolling Stone review described the LP as a “sparkling pop party full of romance and hooks, with the three brothers — along with pop maximalist Jon Bellion and other top-tier producers — flexing their songwriting and harmonic chops.”

Tomorrow x Together last released their single “Goodbye Now” in February and went on tour earlier this year. Coi Leray joined the group on stage during their show in Los Angeles in late May. The band dropped a mini album titled The Name Chapter: Temptation in late January.

According to a poster promoting the single, the group will release a “track highlight” on Thursday, “concept photos” of the music video on June 29, a video teaser on July 5, followed by the official video on July 7.