Tomorrow X Together Announce Album ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’

Tomorrow X Together have a new album on the way. On Tuesday, the group announced their LP, The Name Chapter: Freefall, which will be released on Oct. 13.

The announcement comes just a couple of months after the group — comprising Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai — dropped their latest album, Sweet. The K-pop superstars are set to release more information about the upcoming project soon, and preorders for The Name Chapter: Freefall will be available Wednesday.

A teaser of the album dropped on Big Hit Music’s Twitter, with a visual of their signature X symbol, before revealing the LP’s title and release date.

The group released an album titled Sweet, featuring songs like “Sugar Rush Ride,” “Magic,” and Ito,” earlier this year. They also collaborated with the Jonas Brothers on “Do It Like That” in June.

Tomorrow X Together also performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago over the summer. The five-piece stacked their set list with bright, melodic songs like “Farewell, Neverland” and brought out Coi Leray for a surprise cameo during “Happy Fools,” holding the attention of curious onlookers who eventually took a seat to watch its entirety.

“This feels unreal for me,” Soobin said of their headlining status. TxT shared that feeling with the rest of their crew, too, inviting backup dancers into the spotlight one by one and introducing each band member by emblazoning their name and instrument across the screen as they soloed.

Tomorrow x Together visited the Rolling Stone Studios earlier this year during their Act: Sweet Mirage world tour, drawing another large crowd of fans outside the building while they sat inside discussing their meteoric rise. “One thing that I have in my mind is that we are being loved a lot,” Taehyun told producer Jon Weigell. “And of course, it also means that we are growing as an artist, as a band, so it means a lot.”