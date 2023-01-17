Tomorrow x Together Plot Second World Tour ‘Act: Sweet Mirage’

Tomorrow x Together has scheduled its second-ever world tour, Act: Sweet Mirage, this time expanding to 21 shows across 13 cities in Asia and North America, with additional dates to come. The group’s last world tour, 2022’s Act: Love Sick, visited 13 cities with 19 shows across them.

Soobin, Taehyun, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, and Hueningkai will begin the tour with back-to-back shows in Seoul on March 25 and 26. The group, often referred to as TXT, will also make stops in Singapore and Taipei before heading to Japan for shows in Osaka, Kanagawa, and Aichi. In May, Tomorrow x Together will tour North America, performing in Charlotte, Belmont Park, Washington D.C., Duluth, San Antonio, and Los Angeles.

On-sale dates are pending as the tour schedule is finalized. The official TXT website lists "coming soon" next to each date and features a "more to come" note nodding to additional dates.

On Jan. 27, Tomorrow x Together will release The Name Chapter: Temptation as their fifth EP and first since 2021.

Tomorrow x Together Act: Sweet Mirage Tour Dates

March 25 – Seoul, Korea

March 26 – Seoul, Korea

April 1 – Singapore

April 5 – Taipei, Taiwan

April 14 – Osaka, Japan

April 15 – Osaka, Japan

April 18 – Saitama, Japan

April 19 – Saitama, Japan

April 25 – Kanagawa, Japan

April 26 – Kanagawa, Japan

April 29 – Aichi, Japan

April 30 – Aichi, Japan

May 6 – Charlotte

May 9 – Belmont Park

May 10 – Belmont Park

May 16 – Washington, D.C.

May 19 – Duluth

May 20 – Duluth

May 23 – San Antonio

May 24 – San Antonio

May 27 – Los Angeles