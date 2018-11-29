Tommy Lee Fires Insults at ‘Idiot’ Travis Scott Over Similar Stage Design

In unlikely beef news, Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee took shots at Travis Scott over similar use of a circular stage roller coaster that Lee claims he pioneered. Scott has been spinning on one during his Astroworld tour.

On Wednesday, Lee posted videos from both a Mötley Crüe show on their “Final Tour” and Scott’s Astroworld show. “Just found out this fucking idiot @travisscott or someone on his team ripped off the 360 AND The Crüecifly! WTF!! Get an original idea bro,” he wrote before encouraging people to view a second post on his account. The other post featured video of a second roller coaster used for Scott’s set that looked similar to the second roller coaster from the same Crüe trek.

“ANNNNND not one rip off but TWO. DOPE. I get copying is a form of flattery, but this is just straight ripping off my shit. What do you guys think???” he said in the caption.

Following Lee’s comments, a lawyer for Scott told TMZ, “Tommy didn’t invent the concept of a roller coaster on stage and there’s no legal basis for his accusatory outburst. The actual creator and owner of the system has granted Travis all rights to use that equipment to complement his original stage design.”

TMZ added that Lee had been taken to court by an engineer who claimed to have invented the 360 degree drum coaster. Lee ended up winning the case, with the court ruling that the concept was an original idea.

Lee’s most recent statement about the “Crüecifly” offers an update based off further sleuthing from the drummer. “And the plot thickens!” he said. “After I and our production crew created the 360 and Crüecify, We hired a company called SGPS in Las Vegas to create it. WELLLLL GUESS WHO’S DOING TRAVIS’S SET DESIGN???? F**king SGPS! So all u motha****** tellin me I’m not right can f**k off.”

Neither Scott nor SGPS have publicly confirmed Lee’s findings.