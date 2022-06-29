Tommy Lee Performs First Full Mötley Crüe Show Since Breaking Four Ribs

Tommy Lee played his first full show on Mötley Crüe’s stadium tour last night, June 28, since announcing he had broken four ribs earlier this month.

His return to a full performance took place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte during the seventh stop of the trek, as Ultimate Classic Rock reports. Per The Charlotte Observer, Lee did not mention his injury during the show.

Up until last night, the drummer had been performing part of their sets during the tour, with Ozzy Osbourne’s drummer Tommy Clufetos filling in for him for the second half. Lee announced he had injured himself during the opening night of the tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

“We did it! You did it, we did it, we’re fucking here!” Lee said, apparently referring to the times the tour has been postponed. “OK, anyway, what I’ve got to tell you is about 14 days ago, I fuckin’ broke not one, not two, not three, but four fuckin’ ribs right here.”

“I wish I had a fuckin’ badass story, like me and Conor McGregor fuckin’ scrapping out in some fuckin’ bar or something, but I don’t,” Lee continued, before introducing Clufetos, who took over for Lee for part of the set. But despite the doctor’s advice, Lee said he “ain’t sitting out for shit.”

His wife, Brittany Furlan recently explained how Lee was injured: he fell down some precarious stone stairs at a rental house in Nashville while he was carrying luggage. “And he fell down these crazy stairs and broke — broke — four ribs. Not fractured, not bruised — broke,” she said.

The tour was originally scheduled for 2020 and postponed due to the pandemic. The trek runs through the summer, culminating on Sept. 9 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.