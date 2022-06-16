 Tommy Lee Will 'Beast Through' Broken Ribs Pain for Mötley Crüe Shows - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'We Thought They Were Dead. They Never Made It Back': Two American Fighters Captured by Russia in Ukraine
Home Music Music News

Tommy Lee Will ‘Beast Through’ Broken Ribs Pain for Mötley Crüe Shows

Musician gets an assist from Ozzy Osbourne’s drummer Tommy Clufetos at tour opener

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tommy Lee Will ‘Beast Through’ Broken Ribs Pain for Mötley Crüe ShowsTommy Lee Will ‘Beast Through’ Broken Ribs Pain for Mötley Crüe Shows

(L-R) Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, and Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe attend the press conference for THE STADIUM TOUR DEF LEPPARD - MOTLEY CRUE - POISON at SiriusXM Studios on December 04, 2019 in

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/SiriusXM

Tommy Lee won’t let a few broken ribs keep him from the stage. The drummer defied doctor’s orders and performed during Mötley Crüe’s opening night of their stadium tour on Thursday in Atlanta at Truist Park with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

“Man y’all ain’t gonna believe this shit!,” Tommy Lee wrote on social media. “I broke four fucking ribs! But I’ve been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn’t play at all, you know I’m stubborn and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can! And have No Fear my boy Tommy Clufetos is here to help me out until I’m back at 100 percent . . . We’ve all been waiting years for this moment and there’s no way I’m missing this! On with the show!”

Lee performed for part of the set and then left from behind his kit to address the crowd, as Ultimate Classic Rock reports. “We did it! You did it, we did it, we’re fucking here!” Lee said, apparently referring to the times the tour has been postponed. “OK, anyway, what I’ve got to tell you is about 14 days ago, I fuckin’ broke not one, not two, not three, but four fuckin’ ribs right here.

“I wish I had a fuckin’ badass story, like me and Conor McGregor fuckin’ scrapping out in some fuckin’ bar or something, but I don’t,” Lee continued, before introducing Ozzy Osbourne’s drummer Clufetos who took over for Lee for part of the set. Despite doctor’s advice, Lee said “he ain’t sitting out for shit.”

The tour was originally scheduled for 2020 and postponed due to the pandemic. The trek runs through the summer, culminating on Sept. 9 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In This Article: Motley Crue, Tommy Lee

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.