Watch Tom Steyer Dance to Juvenile’s ‘Back That Azz Up’ Performance at South Carolina Rally

Democratic hopeful Tom Steyer joined Juvenile onstage for a performance of “Back That Azz Up” during a campaign stop at a South Carolina college ahead of the state’s primary Saturday.

Although Steyer held a microphone for the entirety of the performance, the billionaire activist did very little rapping, instead opting to bop along and showcase his dance moves while Juvenile did the heavy lifting on a censored version of the 1998 single. Steyer’s wife and daughter served as backup dancers.

The rally, a last-minute effort to reach out to voters before the all-important primary in the Palmetto State, took place in the gymnasium of Allen University, a historically black college in Columbia, South Carolina.

R&B singer Yolanda Adams and DJ Jazzy Jeff also appeared during Steyer’s South Carolina rally, which was marred by sound issues that nearly threatened Juvenile’s set, NPR reported. Steyer campaign events have previously featured performances by members of Boyz II Men and TLC.

Steyer — who pumped millions of dollars into ads in the state — is projected to finished third in the South Carolina primary, behind Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. “Win, lose or draw, I fell in love with the people of South Carolina,” Steyer told the crowd at his rally on Friday. “I’m never leaving. Honestly, I am never leaving. Because this is a completely righteous fight, and we’re going to win this fight.”

#BackThatVoteUp Party before we Vote, Tom Steyer took the stage with Juvenile at Allen University. Vote Saturday Tomorrow February 29th. Polls open at 7am! #BackThatVoteUp pic.twitter.com/nM4j6guy10 — SC for Tom 2020 🌎 (@TeamTomSC) February 29, 2020