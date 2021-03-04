Watch a Scenic New Video for Tom Petty’s ‘Wildflowers’ Rarity ‘You Saw Me Comin”

A new video has been released for Tom Petty’s Wildflowers-era rarity, “You Saw Me Comin’,” which will appear on the upcoming release, Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions), out April 16th.

The new video was directed by Joel Kazuo Knoernschild and Katie Malia, who pair the simmering rocker with an array of stunning natural scenes. Every now and then, the footage is reversed or flipped, injecting a somewhat surreal element into all that serenity.

In a statement, the Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench said of “You Saw Me Comin’,” “There’s this kind of longing in the song, in the way that he wrote the chord structure, the melody and the lyrics. It’s wistful, and it would have been the perfect way to end the disc.”

Finding Wildflowers boasts 16 alternate takes, long cuts and jams of Wildflowers songs that Petty, his bandmates, and co-producer Rick Rubin worked on while finalizing Wildflowers in 1994. “You Saw Me Comin’” and the rest of the collection was released last year, but was only available as part of the massive Wildflowers and All the Rest box set.

The set will now be accessible as a standalone release, which is available to preorder. A limited-edition gold vinyl version is available on Petty’s website and at indie retailers, while Finding Wildflowers will also be released on CD and digital streaming platforms for the first time. A version printed on black vinyl will arrive on May 7th.