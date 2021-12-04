 Tom Petty to Receive Posthumous PhD in Music From University of Florida - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Bust Out Kazoos for Cover of Billy Joel's 'Big Shot'
Home Music Music News

Tom Petty to Receive Posthumous PhD in Music From University of Florida

Late Heartbreakers rocker – whose “I Won’t Back Down” has become the Gators football team’s anthem – was born and raised in Gainesville

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
CLARKSTON, MI - AUGUST 24: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at DTE Energy Music Theater on August 24, 2014 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Tom Petty

Getty Images

Tom Petty will receive a posthumous doctoral degree in music from the University of Florida after the school’s board of trustees voted unanimously to honor the late rocker Friday.

While the Heartbreakers frontman never attended the University of Florida, he was born and raised in Gainesville — where the school is located — and worked as a groundskeeper at the university prior to hitting rock stardom, the Associated Press reports; Petty’s pre-Heartbreakers band Mudcrutch also frequently played the Gainesville area in the early-Seventies before relocating to Los Angeles and morphing into the Heartbreakers.

In the weekend following Petty’s death from an accidental overdose in October 2017, the University of Florida paid tribute to their hometown rocker by playing his “I Won’t Back Down” to during the Gators’ next football game:

The tribute turned into a stadium-wide singalong and, ultimately, a Saturday tradition, as four years after Petty’s death, Gators fans continue to sing “I Won’t Back Down” at every home game, including a celebratory singalong during the team’s first Covid-era football game, as well as a high-profile matchup against Alabama:

In This Article: Florida, Tom Petty

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.