Tom Petty Livestream to Feature Premiere of ‘Something Could Happen’ Video

A special one-hour livestream airing Tuesday, December 8th, will offer a deep dive into Tom Petty’s music videos and conclude with the premiere of a new video for “Something Could Happen.”

The special, hosted by journalist David Fricke, will air on Petty’s YouTube channel and feature appearances from artists and directors who have collaborated with Petty. Guests include directors Julien Temple (who helmed the videos for “Free Fallin’,” “Into the Great Wide Open,” “Yer So Bad” and, “Learning to Fly”) and Jeff Stein (“Don’t Come Around Here No More”), plus producer Anne-Marie Mackay and the Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart, who co-wrote “Don’t Come Around Here No More” and appears in the video.

The livestream will also boast previously unreleased behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the “You Don’t Know How It Feels Video,” with on set commentary from Petty and director Phil Joanou. Accompanying the premiere of the “Something Could Happen” video will be a discussion with the video’s director, Warren Fu, and star Lauren Cohan of The Walking Dead.

“Something Could Happen” appears on the recent reissue, Wildflowers and All the Rest, which presents Petty’s classic 1994 album as the double LP he originally envisioned. In a statement, Fu spoke about directing the clip for “Something Could Happen,” noting it was one of Petty’s favorite tracks from All the Rest.

“In looking back on Tom’s old music videos, it was obvious that he had a lot of fun with them and was not afraid to get a bit weird,” Fu said. “I wanted to create another modern fairytale in the spirit of Tom’s music video for ‘Into the Great Wide Open.’ In our story, we have a character that is an incarnation of memories reassembled into a living creature, trying to make its way back home. I think the message I was trying to convey is that all our experiences, the good the bad, the beautiful, and the painful make us who we are, and we should embrace them. Tom never compromised his artistic integrity and always stayed true to who he was, so I feel like our message in this video is in line with his spirit.”