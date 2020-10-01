Watch Tom Petty’s ‘Leave Virginia Alone’ Video From ‘Wallflowers’ Reissue

Ahead of the release of Tom Petty’s Wildflowers & All the Rest, the singer’s estate has shared the new video for “Leave Virginia Alone,” the first single off the long-awaited reissue.

“Leave Virginia Alone” — one of the five previously unreleased tracks on the All the Rest half of the reissue — is also among the earliest songs in the collection. Petty wrote it in January 1993, nearly two years before Wildflowers’ November 1994 release.

The video for the track, starring Tiny Pretty Things’ Casimere Jollette, was co-directed by Mark Seliger and Tom’s daughter Adria Petty and filmed in Connecticut and Seliger’s studio in New York.

“We were very resourceful about trying to create a character that could be assigned to anyone,” Adria Petty told Sirius XM of the video. “That’s why Virginia in this video is very mysterious but she has her little glimpses of characters. We really worked to cast someone authentic — that felt like they were really feeling their feelings and someone that you could believe. We really wanted the song to do the heavy lifting in this video, and sort of step out of the way and just give it something to breathe with.”

Seliger added: “The one idea that kept coming back to both of us is that we really want Tom to be narrating the story. We really want to hear his voice as he runs you through this journey that this woman is having.”

Petty’s “There Goes Angela (Dream Away),” a demo of “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” a home recording of “Wildflowers,” and the unreleased “Confusion Wheel” have also been released off Wildflowers & All the Rest, due out October 16th.