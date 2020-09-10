 Hear Tom Petty's Previously Unreleased 1994 Song 'Confusion Wheel' - Rolling Stone
Hear Tom Petty’s Previously Unreleased 1994 Song ‘Confusion Wheel’

First track released from late musician’s All the Rest, a collection comprising tracks from the Wildflowers sessions

Tom Petty’s “Confusion Wheel” may have been written in 1994, but the late musician’s track resonates in our uncertain times with uncanny prescience.

The track will appear on the Petty-named All the Rest, a collection of unreleased songs culled during the Wildflowers sessions housed in the Wildflowers & All the Rest box set, which is available for preorder. It arrives on October 16th via Warner Records.

“One of these days my old friend/You and I won’t worry no more/One of these nights it’ll all wash away,” Petty sings over acoustic guitar, conjuring reassurance that hope still exists amid a wistful outlook and melody. “And we’ll wake up singing a brand-new song/We’ll wake up singing a whole new song.” The track’s accompanying visualizer illustrates the unease of the era, with a wheel of fate spinning questions about how to love and who to trust.

The Wildflowers & All the Rest box set includes the 10-song All the Rest section, which features five previously unreleased songs, including “Confusion Wheel.” The rest of the set includes the original 15-song Wildflowers and the Home Recordings disc, which finds Petty workshopping Wildflowers tracks. There’s also an Alternate Versions (Finding Wildflowers) disc and a live disc.

“Confusion Wheel” follows previously released box set tracks from the Home Recordings disc: “Wildflowers,” “There Goes Angela (Dream Away)” and “You Don’t Know How It Feels.”

