New Tom Petty Best-Of Collection to Feature Two Unreleased Songs

A week after Tom Petty‘s expansive American Treasure boxset arrived, Universal has announced plans to release a career-spanning best-of collection dedicated to the late rocker that boasts a pair of unreleased recordings.

The Best of Everything, due out November 16th, features 38 of Petty’s biggest and “definitive” hits culled from throughout his career, ranging from his work with the Heartbreakers and Mudcrutch to his solo albums and spanning from 1976 to 2016.

The newly remastered greatest hits compilation also includes two unreleased songs: An unearthed track titled “For Real” and an alternate version of “The Best of Everything,” a song off 1985’s Southern Accents that also lends its title to the best-of collection; the alternate version features the song’s never-heard second verse:

The Best of Everything also contains an essay on Petty penned by Almost Famous director and Rolling Stone writer Cameron Crowe. The compilation is available to preorder now ahead of its digital and CD release on November 16th; a black and clear vinyl release will follow on December 7th.

The Best of Everything Track List

Disc 1

Free Fallin’ Mary Jane’s Last Dance You Wreck Me I Won’t Back Down Saving Grace You Don’t Know How It Feels Don’t Do Me Like That Listen To Her Heart Breakdown Walls (Circus) The Waiting Don’t Come Around Here No More Southern Accents Angel Dream (No. 2) Dreamville I Should Have Known It Refugee American Girl The Best Of Everything (Alt. Version)

Disc 2