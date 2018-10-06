Rolling Stone
New Tom Petty Best-Of Collection to Feature Two Unreleased Songs

‘The Best of Everything’ includes never-heard alternate version of ‘Southern Accents’ song as well as unearthed “For Real”

A new career-spanning greatest hits collection dedicated to Tom Petty, 'The Best of Everything,' will feature two unreleased tracks.

A week after Tom Petty‘s expansive American Treasure boxset arrived, Universal has announced plans to release a career-spanning best-of collection dedicated to the late rocker that boasts a pair of unreleased recordings.

The Best of Everything, due out November 16th, features 38 of Petty’s biggest and “definitive” hits culled from throughout his career, ranging from his work with the Heartbreakers and Mudcrutch to his solo albums and spanning from 1976 to 2016.

The newly remastered greatest hits compilation also includes two unreleased songs: An unearthed track titled “For Real” and an alternate version of “The Best of Everything,” a song off 1985’s Southern Accents that also lends its title to the best-of collection; the alternate version features the song’s never-heard second verse:

The Best of Everything also contains an essay on Petty penned by Almost Famous director and Rolling Stone writer Cameron Crowe. The compilation is available to preorder now ahead of its digital and CD release on November 16th; a black and clear vinyl release will follow on December 7th.

The Best of Everything Track List
Disc 1 

  1. Free Fallin’
  2. Mary Jane’s Last Dance
  3. You Wreck Me
  4. I Won’t Back Down
  5. Saving Grace
  6. You Don’t Know How It Feels
  7. Don’t Do Me Like That
  8. Listen To Her Heart
  9. Breakdown
  10. Walls (Circus)
  11. The Waiting
  12. Don’t Come Around Here No More
  13. Southern Accents
  14. Angel Dream (No. 2)
  15. Dreamville
  16. I Should Have Known It
  17. Refugee
  18. American Girl
  19. The Best Of Everything (Alt. Version)

Disc 2

  1. Wildflowers
  2. Learning To Fly
  3. Here Comes My Girl
  4. The Last DJ
  5. I Need To Know
  6. Scare Easy
  7. You Got Lucky
  8. Runnin’ Down A Dream
  9. American Dream Plan B
  10. Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (feat. Stevie Nicks)
  11. Trailer
  12. Into The Great Wide Open
  13. Room At The Top
  14. Square One
  15. Jammin’ Me
  16. Even The Losers
  17. Hungry No More
  18. I Forgive It All
  19. For Real

