Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Announce Posthumous Box Set ‘An American Treasure’

Tom Petty‘s family and former collaborators compiled a four-CD box set of previously unreleased material by Petty and the Heartbreakers, for release on September 28th, SiriusXM announced. The release, called An American Treasure, marks the first posthumous album of Petty material since his death in October. The SiriusXM broadcast debuted a clip from one of the unreleased songs from 1982 called “Keep a Little Soul.”

An American Treasure will contain previously unreleased studio recordings, live recordings, deep cuts and alternate versions of popular Petty songs, according to SiriusXM. The collection will encompass 60 tracks in total. Petty’s daughter Adria and his wife Dana helped select the material along with former Heartbreakers Benmont Tench, Mike Campbell and “longtime studio collaborator” Ryan Ulyate. A less expensive two-CD set will also be available for purchase.

Petty was as prolific as he was talented. During the Eighties and Nineties, he released albums at a rapid pace. His studio productivity dipped slightly in the new millennium, when he put out an album roughly every four years. The last album Petty released under his own name was 2014’s Hypnotic Eye. He also contributed to 2016’s Mudcrutch 2 with members of his pre-Heartbreakers band.

Petty was found unconscious at his home in Malibu on October 2, 2017. He was taken to the hospital and put temporarily on life support. He died hours later.

In January, a medical examiner ruled that the singer died of an accidental overdose. Petty had been prescribed drugs to treat emphysema, knee issues and a fractured hip, according to a statement from his family. “On the day he died, he was informed his hip had graduated to a full-on break,” Dana and Adria wrote. “It is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his overuse of medication.”