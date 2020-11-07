Tom Morello Mocks Trumpers Dancing to Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Killing in the Name’

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello has mocked a pair of pro-Trump, “Stop the Count” protesters seen dancing to the band’s “Killing in the Name” in Philadelphia.

In the viral video with nearly 8 million views on Twitter, the Stop the Counters — draped in pro-cop Blue Lives Matter flags and MAGA hats and waving a Trump flag — are seen aggressively dancing to the 1992 track criticizing white supremacy and police brutality, by a band that is well-known for their distaste of the Republican party, as well as Donald Trump in general.

Not exactly what we had in mind https://t.co/RydKGCk9RA — Tom Morello (@tmorello) November 7, 2020

The video eventually reached Morello’s Twitter timeline, with the guitarist writing of the bizarre scene, “Not exactly what we had in mind.” Rage Against the Machine also tweeted, “They just don’t GET IT do they?”

The misappropriation of “Killing in the Name” is the latest musical folly by Trump supporters who don’t actually listen to song’s lyrics, joining Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.,” Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son” and, most visibly, the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.”