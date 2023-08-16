Watch Tom Morello Perform ‘This Land Is My Land’ on Hollywood Picket Line

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello performed a surprise set for picketing members of SAG-AFTRA and WGA in front of Paramount Studios in Hollywood earlier this week. The long-time union supporter backed the striking actors and writers, telling NME, “They’re making history here on the sidewalk in front of Paramount Studios and I’m here to support them and express my solidarity.”

His set, which lasted 15 minutes, included “Hold the Line,” “Union Town,” and “Union Song.” A video shows Morello leading the energized crowd into the final verse of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is My Land.”

Tom Morello singing the final verse of union bop This Land is Your Land to an energized WGA/ SAG AFTRA picket line pic.twitter.com/WO9o8HUiMd — Clara (@thatclarafied) August 14, 2023

Morello also told NME that the ongoing strikes are part of a larger movement. “In the United States right now, we have the biggest wave of strikes and organizing in about 40 years,” he said. “In town right now, we also have hotel workers out [on strike] as well, so the picket lines are hot!”

Regarding his song selections, Morello added, “I’ve made music throughout my entire life to be played on picket lines and on the front lines, so today is just one more day at the office with regards to that.”

In March, Morello spoke to Rolling Stone about the future of Rage Against the Machine, in light of frontman Zack de la Rocha's injury and the subsequent cancellation of their 2022 Public Service Announcement tour. "If there is to be any more shows, we will announce it as a band," he said. "Right now we're in a time of healing. I'm in a time of making music."

In regard to the band’s hiatus, Morello added: “There is no term. Rage Against the Machine is like the ring in Lord of the Rings. It drives men mad. It drives journalists mad. It drives record-industry people mad. They want it. They want the thing, and they’re driven mad. If there are Rage shows, if there are not Rage shows, you’ll hear from the band. I do not know. When there is news, it will come from a collective statement from the band.”

The WGA strike began on May 2, while SAG-AFTRA, which represents actors, entered their own strike on July 14. Writers and actors have subsequently formed picket lines side by side — marking the first time writers and actors have stopped working at the same time since 1960. Both the writers’ and the actors’ unions have demanded fair and equitable residuals from streaming services and have called for better safeguards against the use of artificial intelligence.