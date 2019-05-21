×
Tom Morello, Serj Tankian Honor Chris Cornell Onstage With Audioslave’s ‘Like a Stone’

System of a Down singer joined guitarist at Sonic Temple festival — nearly two years after Cornell’s death

Tom Morello recruited System of a Down singer Serj Tankian for a triumphant live version of Audioslave’s “Like a Stone” during a solo set at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. The performance fell almost exactly two years after the death of Chris Cornell, Morello’s former Audioslave bandmate.

In the fan-shot clip, the guest spot occurs after a long medley of riffs from Morello’s back catalog, including Rage Against the Machine classics (“Guerilla Radio,” “Sleep Now in the Fire”) and Audioslave’s “Cochise.” Tankian walks onstage around the 4:20 mark — adding his dramatic vibrato to “Like a Stone,” a single from the band’s 2002 debut LP. (The frontman even threw in some air guitar during Morello’s wild solo.)

While Morello has most recently played “Like a Stone” live without a singer, Tankian previously joined Prophets of Rage (which includes Morello and fellow surviving Audioslave members Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk) for the song in 2018 and 2017.

Cornell last performed the track in January 2017 — four months before his death — during a one-off Audioslave reunion at an anti-Trump benefit show, the group’s first performance in almost 12 years.

