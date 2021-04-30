Tom Morello Joins Forces With Pussy Riot for ‘Weather Strike’

Tom Morello has teamed up with Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova for “Weather Strike.”

The Ksti Hu-directed video features distorted lyrics and blinding lights, as Tolokonnikova sings, “I’m sorry I just puked on your police suit” backed by Morello’s riff.

“Pussy Riot is one of the most radical and important activist musical groups of all time,” Morello said in a statement. “Their fearless blending of art and confrontation is a constant inspiration and it’s an honor to combine forces on this powerful, revolutionary track ‘Weather Strike.'”

Adds Tolokonnikova: “Both for Tom and me politics has been always closely intertwined with our music, like two sides of a Möbius strip. It’s an honor to collaborate and be friends with Tom. I feel strong, empowered, supported, seen, [and] respected when I work with Tom. I feel that we’re forming a good part of a revolutionary art army together, true allies and comrades.”

“Weatherstrike” is a dreamy, utopian track for me,” Tolokonnikova continued. “We loudly proclaim the future we want to see: alternative systems of public safety where police violence is no longer an issue, an ultimate joy of rebellion and rejecting injustice. Also, I sing about my dream to turn the main FSB (ex-KGB) building into an immersive museum where we’re going to learn about dark moments of Russian history — I’ll make it happen when Putin is not longer in power.”

Last month, Pussy Riot dropped the EP Panic Attack, which includes the title track, “Sexist,” and “Toxic” featuring Dorian Electra and produced by 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady. In February, they dropped the single “Rage” as part of a campaign to release of all Russian prisoners arrested for political reasons in 2021. Their full-length debut will arrive this year.

Pussy Riot’s Masha Alekhina and Lucy Shtein, who are a couple, are currently under house arrest separately. They’re facing two years in jail for supporting opposition leader Alexei Navalny.