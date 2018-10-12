Tom Morello Teams With Portugal. The Man for ‘Every Step That I Take’ on ‘Kimmel’

Tom Morello recruited Portugal. The Man and Whethan for a scintillating rendition of “Every Step That I Take,” a track off the guitarist’s new EDM-influenced LP The Atlas Underground, on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The rendition served as a showcase for Morello to unleash his six-string fireworks, with the guitarist dropping an astounding solo toward the latter half of the collaboration.

Morello previously revealed that “Every Step That I Take” was dedicated to his late Audioslave band mate Chris Cornell, and that he had partnered with the SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) organization. The Atlas Underground finds the Rage Against the Machine guitarist collaborating with artists like Marcus Mumford, Vic Mensa, Big Boi and GZA as well as EDM acts like Bassnectar, Knife Party and Steve Aoki.

“I wanted to make a record that was unapologetically a guitar album, but that had the sonic imprints of 2018,” Morello recently told Rolling Stone, adding of the album’s EDM influence. “What I heard in their music was very simpatico with the analog rock & roll music that I love best… It was the tension and release, it was the huge drops, it was the communal frenzy that they created, for me in the mosh pit, for them on the dancefloor.”

Morello also recently unveiled a lyric video for the track off The Atlas Underground, which was released Friday.