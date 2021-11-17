Watch Tom Morello, Grandson Perform ‘Hold the Line’ on ‘Fallon’

Tom Morello appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his recent song “Hold the Line” with the help of Grandson.

Performing from inside what looks like a bunker, the pair give a raucous take on the tune, which underscores the importance of strike action. In the clip, Grandson flips through a collection of signs featuring various workers unions, each of which has gone on strike.

“Hold the Line” comes off Morello’s new album, The Atlas Underground Fire, which dropped October 15th via Mom + Pop. The album features a guest list that includes Grandson, Chris Stapleton, Damian Marley, Bring Me the Horizon, Phantogram, Mike Posner, and more.

Recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic, Morello first laid down the tracks in his Los Angeles home studio before sending the riffs off to his collaborators around the globe.

“During lockdown, I had no access to an engineer so I had to record all of the guitar parts on the voice memo of my phone. This seemed like an outrageous idea but it led to a freedom in creativity in that I could not overthink any of the guitar parts and just had to trust my instincts,” Morello said of the LP. “This record was a life raft in a difficult time that allowed me to find new ways of creating new global artistic connections that helped transform a time of fear and anxiety into one of musical expression and rocking jams.”

The album also features a fiery rendition of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder.