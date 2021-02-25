Tom Morello to Serve as Executive Music Producer on Netflix’s ‘Metal Lords’ Film

Tom Morello has been enlisted to serve as executive music producer on Netflix’s upcoming coming-of-age comedy Metal Lords.

The film, directed by Nick and Nora’s Infinite Playlist filmmaker Peter Sollett, is about two kids who start a heavy metal band — even though they’re the only two students at their high school to listen to heavy metal — in an attempt to win their school’s Battle of the Bands.

The film will star Knives Out and It’s Jaeden Martell, Emma actress Isis Hainsworth, and Adrian Greensmith, who makes his feature film debut in Metal Lords.

As Morello told Howard Stern Wednesday in an interview, he was schooled in heavy metal prior to joining Rage Against the Machine, so the guitarist will likely bring his expertise on the genre to the executive music producer role.

The comedy is due out on Netflix later this year. Metal Lords also marks the first film in Game of Thrones producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ production partnership with the streaming service; Benioff serves as executive producer on the film, while Weiss is the screenwriter and producer.