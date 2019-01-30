See Tom Morello’s Gripping ‘Every Step That I Take’ Video

Tom Morello shared the new video for “Every Step That I Take,” the guitarist’s collaboration with Portugal. The Man and Whethan. The track appears on Morello’s recently released The Atlas Underground.

The Sean Evans-directed video puts a modern spin on a notorious injustice. “Revolutionary labor troubadour Joe Hill was murdered by a Utah firing squad for a crime he did not commit,” Morello said of the video.

“They pinned a heart & crosshairs to his chest so the firing squad wouldn’t miss. His ashes were mailed to the four corners of the world and from those ashes generations of new revolutionaries continue to rise. The Atlas Underground sprang from those ashes as well and is proof that ideas, songs and struggle are bulletproof.”

Evans utilized some surprisingly accessible technology to give the video its disjointed feel. “I started messing around with 3-D scanning end of last year because, as it turned out, I was walking around with a 3-D scanner, my freaking iPhone,” Evans said in a statement. “Using it gave insane results, this broken technology vibe, it seemed like a perfect look to create a world out of for every step that I take, though it proved to be quite an undertaking. Worth it in the end!”

Morello, Portugal. The Man and Whethan previously performed “Every Step That I Take” on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October.