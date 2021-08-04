Hear Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder Cover AC/DC Classic

Tom Morello has recruited Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder for a fiery rendition of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell,” the first single from the Rage Against the Machine guitarist’s upcoming all-star solo album The Atlas Underground Fire.

“Our version of ‘Highway To Hell’ pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, brings this legendary song into the future,” Morello said in a statement. “One of the greatest rock & roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock & roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.”

Prior to the studio take, the trio previously linked up to perform the AC/DC classic at a Springsteen and the E Street Band concert in Melbourne, Australia, in February 2014; the Pearl Jam singer made a surprise appearance onstage during the show, while Morello — a longtime Springsteen collaborator, having appeared on 1995’s The Ghost of Tom Joad — served as a temporary E Streeter on tour while Stevie Van Zandt filmed his TV series Lilyhammer.

The Atlas Underground Fire, out October 15th, features a guest list that includes Chris Stapleton, Damian Marley, Bring Me the Horizon, Phantogram, Mike Posner, and more. Recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic, Morello first laid down the tracks in his Los Angeles home studio before sending the riffs off to his collaborators around the globe.

“During lockdown, I had no access to an engineer so I had to record all of the guitar parts on the voice memo of my phone. This seemed like an outrageous idea but it led to a freedom in creativity in that I could not overthink any of the guitar parts and just had to trust my instincts,” Morello said of the LP. “This record was a life raft in a difficult time that allowed me to find new ways of creating new global artistic connections that helped transform a time of fear and anxiety into one of musical expression and rocking jams.”

