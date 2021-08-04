 Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder Cover AC/DC Classic - Rolling Stone
Hear Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder Cover AC/DC Classic

Fiery rendition of “Highway to Hell” features on Morello’s pandemic-recorded LP The Atlas Underground Fire, out October 15th

Tom Morello has recruited Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder for a fiery rendition of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell,” the first single from the Rage Against the Machine guitarist’s upcoming all-star solo album The Atlas Underground Fire.

“Our version of ‘Highway To Hell’ pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, brings this legendary song into the future,” Morello said in a statement. “One of the greatest rock & roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock & roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.”

Prior to the studio take, the trio previously linked up to perform the AC/DC classic at a Springsteen and the E Street Band concert in Melbourne, Australia, in February 2014; the Pearl Jam singer made a surprise appearance onstage during the show, while Morello — a longtime Springsteen collaborator, having appeared on 1995’s The Ghost of Tom Joadserved as a temporary E Streeter on tour while Stevie Van Zandt filmed his TV series Lilyhammer.

The Atlas Underground Fire, out October 15th, features a guest list that includes Chris Stapleton, Damian Marley, Bring Me the Horizon, Phantogram, Mike Posner, and more. Recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic, Morello first laid down the tracks in his Los Angeles home studio before sending the riffs off to his collaborators around the globe.

“During lockdown, I had no access to an engineer so I had to record all of the guitar parts on the voice memo of my phone. This seemed like an outrageous idea but it led to a freedom in creativity in that I could not overthink any of the guitar parts and just had to trust my instincts,” Morello said of the LP. “This record was a life raft in a difficult time that allowed me to find new ways of creating new global artistic connections that helped transform a time of fear and anxiety into one of musical expression and rocking jams.”

The Atlas Underground Fire Tracklist

  1. Harlem Hellfighter
  2. Highway to Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)
  3. Let’s Get the Party Started (featuring Bring Me The Horizon)
  4. Driving to Texas (featuring Phantogram)
  5. The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton)
  6. Hold the Line (featuring grandson)
  7. Naraka (featuring Mike Posner)
  8. The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley)
  9. Night Witch (featuring phem)
  10. Charmed I’m Sure (featuring Protohype)
  11. Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused)
  12. On the Shore of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)

