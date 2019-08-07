Hear Tom Morello Update Audioslave’s ‘Like a Stone’ With Dennis Lloyd

Tom Morello joins Dennis Lloyd for a soulful cover version of Audioslave’s 2002 single “Like a Stone.” The guitarist adds his distinctive effects pedal surge on the updated take on the track, which the Israeli singer-songwriter recorded for a “Spotify Singles” session.

The low-key track opens with Lloyd channeling late Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell as he belts over fingerpicked electric guitars. Gentle acoustic strums arrive during the second verse, and Morello’s wheezing and whirring solo highlights the instrumental bridge.

The two-track Spotify Session, recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, also includes a new version of Lloyd’s “Aura.” That song, along with his latest single “Never Go Back,” appear on the singer’s 2019 EP Exident.

Lloyd — who broke out in 2016 with his single “Nevermind” — recently wrapped a North American tour. His next scheduled date is September 13th at the SWR New Pop Festival in Baden Baden, Germany.

In October 2018, Morello released The Atlas Underground, his fourth solo album and the first under his own name. The guest-packed record features guest spots from RZA, GZA, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Portugal. The Man, Gary Clark Jr. and Marcus Mumford, among others.