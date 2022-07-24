Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled by Security During Rage Against the Machine’s Toronto Show

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello was accidentally tackled by venue security during the band’s concert Saturday in Toronto, with the show pausing briefly as the guitarist pulled himself out of the pit.

As seen in video of the incident, midway through “Killing in the Name,” a fan in a red shirt snuck up the side of the stage in an attempt to make the preposterously long jump from the stage, over the pit, and into the crowd.

However, as the stage-crasher was about to leap, a security guard intercepted him with a lunge that not only foiled the fan’s jump, it also inadvertently sent Morello tumbling partially into the pit as the guard made contact with the guitarist.

Zack de la Rocha — who remains confined to a chair after injuring his leg earlier in the reunion tour — and company continued playing their second-best song before the vocalist paused the show to make sure Morello was okay. The guitarist then emerged victoriously and unscathed from the pit, and the band restarted “Killing in the Name” to wrap up the Toronto gig.

The Morello mishap wasn’t the only surprise at Rage’s Saturday night show: Tour opener Run the Jewels appeared onstage with the band to perform their “Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck),” a Run the Jewels 2 track that featured de la Rocha: