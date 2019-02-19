Tom Morello Details North American Headlining Tour

Tom Morello will embark on a headlining tour this May in support of his his latest solo album, The Atlas Underground.

The 14-date trek opens May 3rd with a set at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Jacksonville, Florida and wraps May 24th in George, Washington with a performance at End of the Rainbow, the EDM-centric festival that’s replaced the now-defunct Sasquatch. Morello will also play several headlining shows in cities like Pittsburgh, New York, Louisville Columbus and Buffalo. Prior to the May run, Morello will perform at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, March 29th.

In a statement, Morello described the tour as “one part Marshall stack guitar madness and one part bass drop meltdown. The show will be an intense sonic and visual ‘less talk, more rock’ experience that’s somewhere between a crazy mosh pit, an illegal rave, a subversive art installation, and a prison riot.”

Tickets for all shows – save the previously announced festival dates – will go on sale February 22nd at 10 a.m. local time. An artist pre-sale begins February 20th, with complete information available on Morello’s website.

Morello released The Atlas Underground last October, marking his first solo project since 2011’s World Wide Rebel Songs, which was released under his Nightwatchman moniker. The Atlas Underground notably found Morello blending elements of rock and EDM, while collaborating with an eclectic mix of artists including Steve Aoki, Bassnectar, Big Boi and Marcus Mumford.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Morello discussed his embrace of EDM, saying, “What I heard in their music was very simpatico with the analog rock and roll music that I love best. It was the tension and release, it was the huge drops, it was the communal frenzy that they created, for me in the mosh pit, for them on the dancefloor.”

Tom Morello Tour Dates

March 29 – Miami, FL @ Ultra Music Festival

May 3 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 4 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

May 5 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

May 7 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

May 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

May 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

May 11 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

May 12 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival

May 14 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

May 15 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

May 17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

May 18 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

May 19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 24 – George, WA @ End of the Rainbow