Tom Hanks’ Sons Respond to Parents’ Coronavirus News

Two of Tom Hanks’ sons, Chet and Colin Hanks, have released statements in response to the news that Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Hanks and Wilson are currently quarantined in Australia, where Hanks was filming an Elvis Presley biopic with Baz Luhrmann. On Wednesday night, Chet released a video statement about the situation to social media; Chet has gained public attention in recent months for frequently speaking in Jamaican patois, but here he appeared to be talking in his normal voice (although he was shirtless).

“Wassup everyone. Yeah, its true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy,” Chet said. “They’re both down in Australia right now ’cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not trippin’. But they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously. I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes. I think it’s all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”

Colin Hanks released a written statement to Twitter on Wednesday night, stating, “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact that I’m in L.A. and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery.”

Shortly before the news of Hanks and Wilson’s illness was made public, Colin also retweeted a rather unorthodox method for warding off coronavirus: a remedy concocted and filmed by Shaggy 2 Dope of the Insane Clown Posse.

“I’ll show you how to defeat the coronavirus, check it out: good old-fashioned dirt snow,” Shaggy 2 Dope says in the video, grabbing a handful of muddy ice off the ground. “God made dirt, dirt don’t hurt. Take out the rocks, and then it builds your immune system.” The rapper then takes a bite out of his home remedy, proclaiming, “That’s how you beat the fucking system.”

Colin retweeted the clip and wrote, “If this works, it will be a miracle. Exactly like fucking magnets and how THEY work!”

If this works, it will be a miracle. Exactly like fucking magnets and how THEY work! https://t.co/EUqUULCDa1 — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) March 12, 2020