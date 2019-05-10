Tom Green Has Only One Request on New Song: ‘I Wanna Be Friends With Drake’

Tom Green tries to convince Drake to drop his “no new friends” edict on his new track, “I Wanna Be Friends With Drake.”

The song is an on-point pastiche of Drake at his gauziest, with Green drenching his vocals in autotune as he half-sings, half-raps over a steady beat of hard drums and atmospheric synths. In the video, Green wanders the streets of Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo as he makes his pitch to his fellow Canadian countryman — “Pop by the studio, we can collab on one of my jams/I know you said ‘No new friends,’ homie/But that’s exactly who I am” — while confused locals look on.

The end of the video even teases a potential meeting between the two when it cuts back to Green playing the song in his Los Angeles home when the phone suddenly rings.

“I Wanna Be Friends With Drake” will appear on Green’s upcoming album, The Tom Green Show, which will be released exclusively on vinyl May 17th via Ship to Shore Phono Co. The album features a slew of new songs in a variety of genres interspersed with samples from Green’s TV shows, movies and stand-up comedy routines (the album closes with Green’s infamous “The Bum Bum Song”).

Green began making music as a kid, saving up money to buy drum machines, synthesizers and samplers. He recently decided to start recording material again, and noted The Tom Green Show will be his first release on vinyl since 1992.

“I would like you to know that every sound was carefully considered by me,” Green said. “I funneled the drums or bass or guitar noise through a mess of cables and compressors in my own recording studio that I built in Los Angeles. The album includes some audio clips from my recent stand-up comedy, some from the original Tom Green Show, and, of course, some funny songs and some sincere ones.”