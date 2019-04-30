Tom DeLonge Revives Angels and Airwaves With New Song ‘Rebel Girl’

Tom DeLonge’s Angels and Airwaves unveiled their first new song in three years, “Rebel Girl,” while they also announced a fall tour that will mark their first trek since 2012.

“Rebel Girl” is a pulsing love song that finds DeLonge bellowing over a melange of synth sounds, “Do you want to go back to where we started/Back before we were broken hearted/Come my way, come come/I gotta tell ya,/The shoe fits my little Cinderella.”

“’Rebel Girl’ is a space-age love song that combines my enduring obsession for New Wave, pop punk and anthemic rock and roll music,” DeLonge said in a statement. “As some of you might’ve heard, I recently took a brief minute to start up an aerospace company, so you never know — I may play this song from a satellite deep in space, beamed toward everyone’s house viciously on repeat.”

“Rebel Girl” marks Angels and Airwaves’ first new music since releasing their Chasing Shadows EP in 2016. Their last full-length, The Dream Walker, arrived in 2014.

Angels and Airwaves will kick off their first tour in seven years September 4th at the Marquee Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. The run will stretch into October, wrapping October 5th at the House of Blues in San Diego, California. Tickets go on sale May 13rd at 12 p.m. local time, while Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets starting today through May 2nd at 10 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on the Angels and Airwaves website.

Over the past few years, DeLonge has been focused on To the Stars, an entertainment company, and the To the Stars Academy, both of which are geared towards exploring unexplained scientific phenomena like UFOs. The musician is working on a six-part mini-series about the U.S. government’s secret UFO program, Unidentified, which is set to premiere on the History Channel in May.

Angels and Airwaves Tour Dates

September 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

September 6 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

September 7 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

September 9 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

September 10 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

September 11 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

September 13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

September 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

September 15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

September 17 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater

September 18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

September 20 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

September 21 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

September 22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

September 24 – Denver, CO @ Summit

September 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

September 27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

September 28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

September 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

October 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

October 2 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

October 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

October 5 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues