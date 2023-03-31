fbpixel
Girls Is Players, Too

Tokischa Joins Coi Leray for a Spanglish Remix of TikTok Viral Song ‘Players’

The remix arrives as the song climbed into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100
coi leray tokischa
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic; Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Coi Leray is bringing “Players” to the Caribbean with a new remix of the hit song. On Friday, the rapper released a new version of the track featuring a signature rap verse from Tokischa.

“I’m on chain, that’s my bestie/Don’t trust nobody, these bitches is messy,” Tokischa raps in English after dropping a few bars in Spanish. “Big girls know my mouth has a bling/Thinking bout money, not thinking bout him/Soy la perra, you already know me.”

The remix’s cover art captures a cartoon party on the beachside as Dominican Republic flags fly and a cartoon DJ mixes the record.. Toksicha shared the song on Instagram, posting a video of herself wearing a pink cowboy and lip-syncing the lyrics with the caption, “Let’s gooooo @coileray.”

“The official last remix 🔥🔥🔥,” Leray wrote on Instagram. “I NEED ALL MY LATINAS TO GO CRAZY THIS WEEKEND.”

The original song, which has become a TikTok staple, samples Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s “The Message.” The remix arrives as the song broke the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, reaching No. 9 this week.

Since its original release, Leray has dropped several versions of the track: a sped-up remix with DJ Smallz 732, a remix with David Guetta, and a third version featuring Busta Rhymes and DJ Saige. (Leray released a video for the Smallz 732 version of the song.)

The “Players” remix also arrives days after Leray joined Sabrina Carpenter for a remix of her hit “Nonsense.” As for Tokischa, she hopped on a remix of “Bandidaje” with July Queen and Liss Doll RD Thursday. She also joined the Martinez Brothers for “Kilo” and Natanael Cano for “Kilos de Amor” last year.

