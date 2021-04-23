Todd Rundgren, Sparks Reunite for ‘Your Fandango,’ First Song Together in 50 Years

Todd Rundgren and Sparks reunited to make their first music together in 50 years with the new song “Your Fandango,” a collaboration born out of the upcoming documentary about the Mael brothers, The Sparks Brothers.

The track will feature on a new collection of collaborations Rundgren is working on. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Rundgren reconnected with the Maels after being interviewed by Edgar Wright for The Sparks Brothers; Rundgren served as producer on Sparks’ 1971 debut album Halfnelson, which — after the duo’s name change to Sparks from Halfnelson — was later retitled eponymously.

Rundgren told Salon of the collaboration in February: “They sent me this song that sounded substantially like a finished product, except for the fact that I think there was some placeholder stuff that was meant to be developed a little further and they just never got around to it. I started just dressing it up and adding some vocal parts, writing some lyrics for it. And, in the end, you know — they sent me the track, I sent back what I did to them. We were both happy with it.”

The video was written and directed by Finnish artist Liisa Vääriskoski, who also plays the role of a Victorian painting come to life. “Your Fandango” will also be released as a seven-inch single later this year that is available to preorder now.

In addition to The Sparks Brothers, Ron and Russell Mael have also contributed the original soundtrack for the upcoming Leos Carax musical Annette, which will serve as the opening movie at the Cannes Film Festival.