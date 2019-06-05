×
Rolling Stone
Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz, Christopher Cross Unite for Beatles ‘White Album’ Tour

‘It Was 50 Years Ago Today’ tour will also feature Badfinger’s Joey Molland and Chicago’s Jason Scheff

Andy Greene

Micky Dolenz, Christopher Cross and Todd Rundgren are teaming up with former Chicago singer Jason Scheff and Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland for the It Was 50 Years Ago Today tour celebrating the Beatles White Album. (Let’s just ignore the fact that the album came out 51 years ago.) The show will mix in their own hits along with songs from the White Album.

The fine print on the tour poster reads “not affiliated or endorsed by the Beatles individually or collectively,” but many of the artists on the bill do have Beatle connections. Badfinger was the first band the Beatles signed to their label Apple in 1968 and members of the group played on the sessions for John Lennon’s Imagine and George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass. The group also performed at the Concert For Bangladesh alongside Harrison and Ringo Starr. Todd Rundgren, meanwhile, has been a mainstay in Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band going all the way back to 1989 and as recently as 2017. Micky Dolenz befriended the Beatles during his days in the Monkees and was in Abbey Road studios when they recorded Sgt. Pepper Lonely Hearts Club Band.

They haven’t announced which non-Beatles songs they’re going to play at the show, but if they stick to their signature tunes expect Christopher Cross to break out “Sailing,” Ride Like The Wind” and “Arthur’s Theme (Best You Can Do),” Todd Rundgren to revive “Bang the Drum All Day,” “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw The Light” and Micky Dolenz to do “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” “I’m a Believer” and “(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone.” Jason Scheff replaced Peter Cetera in Chicago and didn’t sing many hits during his long tenure in the group, but he’s sang classics like “25 or 6 to 4″ and “If You Leave Me Now” thousands of time in concert and likely will do them again on this tour. Joey Molland didn’t sing lead in Chicago, but that probably won’t stop him from playing “Baby Blue,” “Day After Day” and “Come and Get It.”

It Was 50 Years Ago Today Tour Dates

Sept 21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Golden Nugget
Sept 28 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
Sept 29 – Danville, KY @ Norton Center
Oct 1 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater
Oct 2 – Milwaukee, WI -@ Pabst Theater
Oct 5 – Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater
Oct 6 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center For The Arts
Oct 7 – Orono, ME @ Collins Center For The Arts
Oct 8 – Ridgefield, CT @Ridgefield Playhouse
Oct 10 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theater
Oct 11 – Boston, MA @ Berklee PAC
Oct 12 – Westbury, NY @ Theatre @ Westbury
Oct 13 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo PAC
Oct 15 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Oct 17 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater
Oct 18 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
Oct 20 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

