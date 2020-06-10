 Todd Rundgren to Host Biweekly Web Show From his Hawaiian Home - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next Todd Rundgren to Host Web Show From Hawaiian Home Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Todd Rundgren to Host Web Show From Hawaiian Home

Todd’s Honest Truth will debut on June 22nd and run every two weeks

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All
todd rundgren

Todd Rundgren is launching the biweekly webseries 'Todd's Honest Truth' live from his Hawaiian home on June 22nd.

Lynn Goldsmith*

Todd Rundgren has been forced off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s not going to let that stop him for interacting with his fans.

On June 22nd, which happens to be his 72nd birthday, the Utopia singer will debut the new streaming web show Todd’s Honest Truth live from his home on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

“Forty years ago I reserved a transponder on a satellite, hoping to broadcast to homes across the world,” Rundgren tells Rolling Stone in a statement. “Apparently, that satellite got lost or blew up or something so a dream was put on hold… until now! And I don’t even have to leave my house!”

According to a press release, the “interactive virtual television series” will mix live commentary with a pre-recorded segment titled “The Word of Todd” that will be shot in front of a green screen “to provide mood-appropriate settings.”

“He will also be answering audience questions in real-time,” reads the release. “There will be a live chat window open for viewers to interact, and Todd will encourage audience members to submit content that he will curate in between shows and select standouts for inclusion on upcoming episodes.”

The show will not be free. General Admission tickets will cost $15 per show and a $95 VIP option will allow upwards of 40 fans per episode to interact with Rundgren one-on-one after the broadcast.

Rundgren, meanwhile, is continuing to work on a new version of his 1973 anthem “Just One Victory” to aid Democratic candidates in the 2020 election. Joe Walsh, Daryl Hall, Don Was and many others have signed onto the effort.

“It’s really the kind of thing to get people hyped up and ready to go out and vote,” Rundgren told Rolling Stone in April. “That’s because we cannot go on like this. The banana Republican Party is an organized crime syndicate and it has permeated every level of government at this point. And so it isn’t enough to get rid of Trump. You have to get rid of all of them. They all have to go.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Todd Rundgren

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.