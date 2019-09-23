Hear TNGHT’s Feverish First Song in Six Years ‘Serpent’

TNGHT, the electronic duo of Hudson Mohawke and Lunice, has returned from a six-year hiatus with “Serpent,” a frenetic and feverish new song and video.

The track is built on wild vocal samples, including a series of groans and a pitch-shifted yelp that functions as the primary hook. Around those exclamations, the producers layer skeletal mallet percussion, glitchy static, pounding drums and festival-friendly eruptions of dirty bass.

TNIGHT paired “Serpent” with a bizarre video featuring crescent moons, rocky landscapes, strobe lights and two computer-animated faces with bulging eyes and snaking tongues. The group have yet to announce if the single — their first song since 2013’s “Acrylics” — will appear on a new album.

TNGHT released their self-titled debut EP in 2012 and achieved wider exposure when Kanye West sampled their track “R U Ready” for his 2013 Yeezus song “Blood on the Leaves.” After announcing a hiatus from their collaboration at the end of 2013, Hudson Mohawke and Lunice both embarked on solo careers: The former issued his second LP, Lantern, in 2015, and the latter released his debut, CCCLX, in 2017.