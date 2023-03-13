TLC and Shaggy Announce ‘Hot Summer Nights’ Tour With En Vogue and Sean Kingston

TLC and Shaggy are prepping a night filled with hits for their upcoming tour. On Monday, the Nineties heroes announced their co-headlining Hot Summer Nights trek, with En Vogue and Sean Kingston as special guests.

The tour will begin June 1 in Alabama, making its way around the U.S. and Canada over the next month-and-a-half. The trek is set to wrap July 14 at Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary, though only TLC and Shaggy will perform at that show.

If fans are wondering if the artists will include their biggest hits on the setlist, TLC is confirmed to perform songs like “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Unpretty,” and “Creep,” while Shaggy will hit the stage with “It Wasn’t Me,” “Boombastic” and “Angel.” As for Kingston, he’ll perform “Beautiful Girls” and “Take You There,” while En Vogue will play “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” and “Free Your Mind.”

This trek isn’t the first time Chilli and T-Boz have joined other artists for an amphitheater tour — they did so in 2019 when they were joined by Nelly and Flo Rida. The launch of the tour will also coincide with a new TLC documentary, TLC Forever, which premieres June 3 on Lifetime and showcases the girl group’s career and influence.

Tickets for the tour go on sale for the general public on March 17, with Citibank cardholders having access to early tickets on March 14.

‘Hot Summer Nights’ Tour Dates

June 1 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 3 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

June 4 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 7 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

June 9 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 11 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 13 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 17 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

June 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 23 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 25 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 28 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

July 1 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 2 – Lake Cowichan, BC @ Laketown Shakedown^ (with Shaggy Only)

July 3 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall^~ (with TLC, Shaggy, & Sean Kingston Only)

July 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live^ (with Shaggy & Sean Kingston Only)

July 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 8 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 9 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

July 13 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton EXPO Centre^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only)

July 14 – Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Music Festival^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only)