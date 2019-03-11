TLC, Nelly, Flo Rida Team for Summer Amphitheater Tour

Hitmakers TLC, Nelly and Flo Rida will team up this summer for a five-week co-headlining U.S. trek. The extensive tour of America’s amphitheaters begins July 23rd in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and runs through August 31st in Irvine, California.
“Fans can expect an incredible, non-stop party with each artist delivering hit after hit all night long,” Live Nation promised. Tickets for the jaunt go on sale March 15th.
TLC recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their 1999 LP FanMail. That album’s “No Scrubs” was covered by Weezer for that band’s “Teal Album.”
“When I heard it, I loved it!” TLC’s Chilli told Rolling Stone of the Weezer cover. “It feels really good because when you’re in the studio working, you hope and pray that you make songs that have longevity. And we have, so that’s a blessing. I’m telling you, I wanna reach out to [Weezer] and try to make this performance happen!”
Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida Tour Dates
July 23 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
July 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre
July 26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 30 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 1 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 3 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 7 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
August 9 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 11 – Boston, MA @ The Xfinity Center
August 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 17 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 18 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Nelly and TLC only)
August 20 – Rogers, AR @ The Walmart AMP
August 22 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
August 23 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 27 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
August 30 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 31 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre