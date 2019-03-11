TLC, Nelly, Flo Rida Team for Summer Amphitheater Tour

Hitmakers TLC, Nelly and Flo Rida will team up this summer for a five-week co-headlining U.S. trek. The extensive tour of America’s amphitheaters begins July 23rd in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and runs through August 31st in Irvine, California.

“Fans can expect an incredible, non-stop party with each artist delivering hit after hit all night long,” Live Nation promised. Tickets for the jaunt go on sale March 15th.

TLC recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their 1999 LP FanMail. That album’s “No Scrubs” was covered by Weezer for that band’s “Teal Album.”

“When I heard it, I loved it!” TLC’s Chilli told Rolling Stone of the Weezer cover. “It feels really good because when you’re in the studio working, you hope and pray that you make songs that have longevity. And we have, so that’s a blessing. I’m telling you, I wanna reach out to [Weezer] and try to make this performance happen!”

Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida Tour Dates

July 23 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre

July 26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 30 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 1 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 3 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 7 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

August 9 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 11 – Boston, MA @ The Xfinity Center

August 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 17 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 18 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Nelly and TLC only)

August 20 – Rogers, AR @ The Walmart AMP

August 22 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

August 23 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 27 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

August 30 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 31 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre