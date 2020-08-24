 Tiwa Savage, Sam Smith Release Seductive New Song 'Temptation' - Rolling Stone
Tiwa Savage, Sam Smith Release Seductive New Song ‘Temptation’

Track will feature on Nigerian artist’s upcoming album Celia

Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage has released “Temptation,” a new collaboration with Sam Smith.

“Temptation” features bright, summer-friendly instrumentation, and the sultry Afrobeat duet centers on a steamy back-and-forth between the two leads: “If you do me nice/If you do me right/I’ma give you, everything you like.”

Smith ups the ante on their verse: “My whole body leaner closer to you lately/Even though I know it’s wrong/I just give into/The shape of your body, replays in my mind/The sound of your promises, echo in me deep inside/Crave your attention, it complements my pride.”

The track was written by Savage and Smith along with Fireboy DML, produced by London and recorded in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Temptation” is the latest single from Savage’s fourth studio album Celia, due out this Friday, August 28th. Savage sang background vocals on the track “Èkó” from Coldplay’s latest album Everyday Life, released last November, as well as sang and co-wrote “Keys to the Kingdom” on Beyoncé’s Lion King companion work The Gift and its visual album Black Is King.

Smith recently collaborated with another Nigerian artist, Burna Boy, on the song “My Oasis.” Smith was originally set to release their new album To Die Fothis year, but the release date was postponed due to Covid-19, with plans to rename the album due to the current climate.

