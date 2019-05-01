Titus Andronicus Is Back With Rowdy New Song ‘Tumult Around the World’

New Jersey punk band Titus Andronicus released their new single “Tumult Around the World” on Wednesday, the closing number from their upcoming sixth album An Obelisk.

The accompanying visual shows frontman Patrick Stickles calmly listening to the rowdy new track on a vintage record player, while sipping coffee and hanging out with (presumably) his cat. At some point, he switches to reading Chandra Talpade Mohanty’s Third World Women and the Politics of Feminism, which seems like a fairly heady book to peruse while your own punk song is blasting in the background.

On their website, Titus Andronicus teased An Obelisk – their shortest album to date, at 38 minutes – as a companion piece to their previous record A Productive Cough: “If A Productive Cough left listeners wondering what happened to all the fast songs, An Obelisk offers an answer — they are here. Whereas A Productive Cough was slathered with every available bell and whistle, very much a product of the studio and a demonstration of its capacity for ‘magic,’ An Obelisk is built for the stage, the most faithful and true reflection of the Titus Andronicus live sound yet put to tape.”

Titus Andronicus also recently released a surprise EP, Home Alone on Halloween, last October, featuring a Bob Dylan cover of “Only a Hobo.” The band will play five North American shows in June and July in support of their new album.

An Obelisk is out June 21st.