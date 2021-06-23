Titus Andronicus Detail Belated 10th-Anniversary Celebration of ‘The Monitor’

Rock outfit Titus Andronicus will belatedly celebrate the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed 2010 album The Monitor with a reissue and North American tour this fall.

A 10th-anniversary edition of The Monitor will be released October 22nd via XL Records, remastered for vinyl by Matthew Barnhart at Chicago Mastering Service. This special edition LP will feature the track-to-track transitions restored to the way they were originally intended, while it’ll also feature a long-out-of-print embossed cover. A pressing on color vinyl will be available later this summer via Vinyl Me Please.

To accompany the announcement, Titus Andronicus shared a previously unreleased demo of The Monitor cut “Titus Andronicus Forever,” recorded in 2009 in the band’s hometown of Glen Rock, New Jersey. (The demo won’t be included on the reissue of The Monitor.)

On November 3rd, Titus Andronicus will kick off a North American tour at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey. The run will wrap on November 21st at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. A presale starts on Wednesday, June 23rd, while all remaining tickets will go on sale June 25th via Titus Andronicus’ website.

Titus Andronicus had naturally planned to mark the 10th anniversary of The Monitor last year, but put those plans on hold because of the pandemic. “As the 10th anniversary came and went, I considered scrapping the whole thing,” bandleader Patrick Stickles said in a statement, “but my audience has helped me so much to endure during this difficult time, and knowing how much they themselves have had to endure, I couldn’t ignore or deny that they deserve a little treat. After so many years of doing whatever I want, for once, I’m going to give the people what they want.”

Titus Andronicus 2021 Tour Dates

November 3 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

November 4 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

November 5 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

November 6 – Albany, NY – Lark Hall

November 7 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

November 10 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

November 11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

November 12 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

November 14 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

November 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

November 17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

November 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

November 19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

November 20 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall

November 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg