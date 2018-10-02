Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Estate-Approved George Carlin Biopic in the Works Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Titus Andronicus’ Surprise EP ‘Home Alone on Halloween’

Band covers Bob Dylan’s “Only a Hobo” on three-song set

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
DUBLIN, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Patrick Stickles of Titus Andronicus performs at Whelan's on September 9, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Getty Images)

Titus Andronicus have released surprise EP 'Home Alone on Halloween.'

Kieran Frost/Getty Images

New Jersey rockers Titus Andronicus unveiled a surprise EP in time for trick-or-treating season called Home Alone on Halloween. It’s currently available via streaming platforms, with a physical release coming on Friday. On October 5th, Home Alone on Halloween will also be available on seasonally-appropriate  “pumpkin-orange” vinyl via Merge.

The LP’s three songs clock in around 31 minutes. “Home Alone (on Halloween)” is nine-minutes long and closer “A Letter Home” runs almost 17 minutes. The band also covers Bob Dylan’s “Only a Hobo.” In March, the group released its latest full-length, A Productive Cough. The follow-up to 2015’s The Most Lamentable Tragedy, it features the sprawling ballad “Number One (In New York).”

Titus Andronicus will embark on a North American fall tour that features Ted Leo on certain dates. It kicks off on October 12th at Space Gallery in Hamden, Connecticut, and culminates in Brooklyn, New York, at Market Hotel on November 3rd.

In This Article: Titus Andronicus

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad