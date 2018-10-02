Hear Titus Andronicus’ Surprise EP ‘Home Alone on Halloween’

New Jersey rockers Titus Andronicus unveiled a surprise EP in time for trick-or-treating season called Home Alone on Halloween. It’s currently available via streaming platforms, with a physical release coming on Friday. On October 5th, Home Alone on Halloween will also be available on seasonally-appropriate “pumpkin-orange” vinyl via Merge.

The LP’s three songs clock in around 31 minutes. “Home Alone (on Halloween)” is nine-minutes long and closer “A Letter Home” runs almost 17 minutes. The band also covers Bob Dylan’s “Only a Hobo.” In March, the group released its latest full-length, A Productive Cough. The follow-up to 2015’s The Most Lamentable Tragedy, it features the sprawling ballad “Number One (In New York).”

Titus Andronicus will embark on a North American fall tour that features Ted Leo on certain dates. It kicks off on October 12th at Space Gallery in Hamden, Connecticut, and culminates in Brooklyn, New York, at Market Hotel on November 3rd.